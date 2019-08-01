Riderless horses at rodeo honor lost friends

OKEECHOBEE — The Pete Clemmons Memorial Ranch Rodeo at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s rodeo arena on Saturday honored the recent loss of four members of the cattlemen community. In keeping with the cowboy tradition, four riderless horses were led into the arena while the audience observed a moment of silence.

Three Moore Haven cowboys, Charlie Lee’Quan Ford, 24, Destin Levi Chapman, 25, and Easton Bradley Moss, 19, died in a traffic accident on U.S. 27 in Moore Haven.

Clayton Carlton Humphries, 34, was killed July 21 when he was struck by a train in Fort Pierce. The seventh generation rancher worked at Circle I Ranch in Port St. Lucie and enjoyed teaching others about the agricultural industry.

As the riderless horses were led into the arena, the announcer asked for a moment of silence for “Four outstanding young men lost to the physical world. They ride in magnificent pastures now. They will live forever in the hearts of many. May they ride steady and ride high.”

