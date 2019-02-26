Rick Scott pays a visit





The older adults attending Palm Beach County Division of Senior Service’s West County Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19, got a surprise visitor. United States Senator Rick Scott paid a visit to West County Senior Center. During his time at the County operated Senior Center, Senator Scott toured the center’s different areas to observe the activities offered and greet the older adult participants. As the Center expands its activities and programming and it increases the awareness of the important role West County Senior Center plays within the community.

