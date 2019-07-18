Ribbon Cutting at Walmart on Friday; many other things to do in Okeechobee

Business Women meets

The Okeechobee Business Women’s Referral Network will meet on Friday, July 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Grill, 1111 S. Parrott Ave. These monthly meetings help expand your circle, improve your business and pick up ideas. Please bring a small exchange gift. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Ribbon cutting is at Walmart

Walmart would like to invite all to its Grand Opening on Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. There will be vendors handing out free goodies and a DJ. Come check out the renovations and all of the new items.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E. will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, July 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music is by Medicine Man from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and there will be wings and things at 4 p.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose 1753 holds events

Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36 St., will hold the following events: Choice of hamburger or shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, July 19, starting at 5 p.m. until they run out. WOTM dinner will be served on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Menu includes BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans, rolls and watermelon. Music is by Double D. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 21, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

VFW 10539 hosts events

VFW Big Lake Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: On Friday, July 19, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, there will be grilled burgers and hotdogs from noon to 4 p.m. and music by Bone 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, July 21, there will be wings and the full kitchen menu from 1 to 5 p.m. with music by Redneck Crazy from 2 to 6 p.m. Public is welcome.

Shrine to host events

The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will have meatball hoagies and wings on Friday, July 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, July 23, there will be a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. This is open to the public, so come on by.

Legion 64 to host events

American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: Friday, July 19, wear a red shirt to get registered for a free dinner for two. The karaoke/fish fry is from 5 to 8 p.m., with music by Ray Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, there is euchre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s also college game day with $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. On Sunday, July 21, it is Christmas in July for deployed troops. Bring individually wrapped snacks, toiletries, crosswords or anything you think troops might enjoy while away from home. There will be potluck and music by D&K Karaoke from 2 to 5 p.m. It’s Sporting Weekend, with NASCAR in New Hampshire so enjoy a wing special and $1 drafts. Evening bingo will start at 6:30 p.m., kitchen is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the doors open at 5 p.m. On Monday, July 22, there will be five-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, is meeting day. There will be $1.50 bloody Marys and food available all day.

Amvets 200 to host bingo

Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. #6, will host quarter bingo on Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, July 21, and Tuesday, July 23, there will be five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m., open to members and guests.

Embroidery group to meet

Fancy ME (Machine Embroidery) will meet on Saturday, July 20, at the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church, 312 N. Parrott Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your lunch and share your projects. For more information, call 561-385-8216.

Backpack Giveaway is July 21

Verizon, 2105 S. Parrott Ave., will hold a Backpack Giveaway, on Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. The backpacks will be filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, folders, a pencil box, ruler and glue. Adults must be accompanied by a child. For information, call 863-467-2919.

Elks to host breakfast

Lake Okeechobee Elks, 131 N.W. 36th St., is having its AYCE pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 21, from 8 to 11 a.m. You will have a choice of sausage or bacon plus AYCE pancakes, juice and coffee. Adults are $6, children are $3, and children under five are free. For $2 extra you can add eggs.

Summer Safety Event set

Raulerson Hospital will host a Summer Safety Event on Monday, July 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Learn Friends & Family CPR and hear water safety tips from the ER staff. Refreshments will be provided. This free event is open to the public, but space is limited, RSVP is required. To RSVP for the class, visit RaulersonHospital.com/calendar/ or call 863-763-9228.

CCC meeting set July 23

The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Bass Club holds fundraiser

The Okeechobee High School Bass Club will sell BBQ lunches on Friday, July 26, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Brahman Theatre, 1500 S. Parrott Ave. Menu includes pulled pork, beans and another side along with bread for $10. Deliveries are available with a purchase of six or more lunches close to town. Proceeds will cover the cost of an upcoming bass tournament in Tennessee.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Sunday, July 21, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. there will be a full breakfast by the Ladies Amvets. The Amvets will serve a Pork Sandwiches Dinner on Wednesday, July 24, at 5 p.m. The post will serve dinner on Friday, July 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless ribeye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert with music by Saxman from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Berglund benefit set July 20-21

Benefit barbecues and other fundraising events to assist former Okeechobee The Magazine office manager Patty Berglund are happening every weekend during July at Back to Butch’s Bar, 4870 U.S. 441 S.E. Mrs. Berglund is battling brain cancer. Butch’s bar owner Jeffrey Kennedy invites everyone to come and enjoy great food and fundraising games during the weekends of July 20-21 and 27-28. They will include food, entertainment, raffles and prizes, game play for bar tabs (shuffle board, ring toss and korn hole). A Chinese auction will be held on Sunday, July 28, at Butch’s. There will be a wide array of “staycation” deals, gift certificates from Okeechobee area businesses and many other items, including big-ticket appliances, up for sale in the auction.

Church hosts homecoming

Northside Baptist Church, 51 N.W. 98th St. in Little Farms, invites you to an “Old Fashioned Homecoming” on Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Joe Bishop will be guest preacher and the Cross Ties Trio will be in concert. Dress your best in 1800s attire and bring goodies to share. For more information, call 863-763-3584.

Moose Lodge holds events

Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: Five-card bingo will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Legion bingo will be held on Thursday, July 25, at noon. Hamburger or shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, July 26, at 5 p.m. BBQ chicken or rib dinners will be served on Saturday, July 27, at 5 p.m. Music is by Wayne Purvis. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 28, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Main Street Mixer set

Okeechobee Main Street’s July Mixer will be held at Brahma Bull Restaurant and Lounge, 2405 U.S. 441, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Back to school expo set

The Fifth Annual Back to School Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441. If you would like to be a vendor, sponsor or donor, please call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718 or email at lsuarez40@gmail.com. School supplies and clothing will be given away. Local agencies will share valuable information. Parents and guardians must bring an ID with an Okeechobee address and have children in attendance to receive supplies.

Summer concert set

The Chobee Steelers Steel Drum Band will have its ninth annual Summer Concert on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St. Admission is free.

Health Fair seeks vendors by Aug. 5

The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. There will be available space for agencies to host booths throughout the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718. RSVP by Monday, Aug. 5.

Open House scheduled

Open House for the start of the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8. In order to help parents who have children in more than one school within the district, times will be staggered.

• Elementary Schools will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Middle Schools will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee Achievement Academy will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee High School and Freshman Campus will be open from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Sophomores will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• The 2019-2020 school year will begin Monday, Aug. 12.

Behavioral Health Fair set

The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Learn about behavioral health services available to children in our community. Lunch provided on a first come, first served basis. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718.

Disaster Recovery Fair set

Catholic Charities for disaster recovery will hold an outreach event on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Community Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 North. This resource fair and will be aimed to gain clients who are still in need of long-term recovery and home repairs from Hurricane Irma. For information, call 561-215-9498 or email me scoldiron@ccdpb.org.

Free physicals for competitors

If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.

Kay Benefit to be held

Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Street, will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Burger and bike event set

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

SKYWARN spotter class set

A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.