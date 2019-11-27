Revive planning Winter Night of Worship

OKEECHOBEE — Aaron Hall, a local pastor and author of five books, is excited about the upcoming Winter Night of Worship and Prayer in the county skate park and wanted to share his excitement with Okeechobee. Revive exists to proclaim Jesus and pray for revival, he said. “We host a variety of events to make much of Jesus.”

In February, Mr. Hall spent some time with a friend in North Carolina, and the friend participates in an event called Winter Splash. Mr. Hall was invited to speak at the event, and he said it was very low-key and gospel centered — less about production and more about “making much of Jesus.” While he was at this event, he felt the Lord telling him to do this in Okeechobee, he said. When they got home, they prayed about it, and put together Revive.

It started out with him and some of the other local youth pastors getting together, and he would share his heart with them about what they could do. They did one event in June and then another in November. Basically, he said, they want to tell people about Jesus and encourage people to walk in repentance. They have been praying through it a lot lately.

The event on Dec. 6 is the first Winter Night they have done. The Revive Nights are the big nights, he explained, but they want the Winter Night to focus more on worship and prayer and hopefully point people to Jesus for the first time. It will be held in the skate park at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The two Revive Nights were at Oakview Baptist Church, but they are hoping the less formal setting will attract people who might not ordinarily attend a church meeting. This event is also aimed at a larger audience than the Revive Nights which target sixth through 12th graders. This event is also for young adults. Of course, he said, anyone is welcome to attend. It’s just targeted more toward those ages.

They have several events planned for 2020, things involving reaching out to and feeding the homeless, using any avenue to proclaim Jesus and encourage people to pray for revival. It all stems from Psalm 85:6 and 7 where it says, “Will you not revive us again, O Lord?”

Revive is also the imprint his books come out under, he said. He has a new one coming out in January called “Redeem the Story — a Call to Let God Rewrite Your Story.”

