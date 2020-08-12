Residents surprised to see water flowing from tower

OKEECHOBEE — On Aug. 5, Treasure Island residents were surprised to see a waterfall coming from the water tower. They shared photos and videos of the cascade of water flowing from the tower on social media.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — A valve adjustment issue caused a spray of water to flow from the Treasure Island water tower on Aug. 5.

Elevated water towers are used to help maintain water pressure in the water lines and provide emergency storage.

John Hayford of the Okeechobee Utility Authority said such spills from a water tower do not happen often. The water release was due to an adjustment in a water tower valve.

“A valve near the base of the tank is used to control when water flows into the tank to refill it or to allow water out of the tank due to a high demand on the water system,” he explained.

“This valve, called an altitude valve, has recently been repaired and needed an adjustment,” he said.

The water seen flowing out of the tank is an overflow or overfill outlet, he continued.

“We needed to know that the tank was full to be able to set the high point on the valve,” he added.