Report Okeechobee County mosquito problem areas to hotline

OKEECHOBEE — Is there a mosquito problem in your neighborhood? Report it to the Clark Environmental Hotline at 800-203-6485.

At the June 11 meeting of the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners, Mitch Smeykal of the Emergency Operations Center said that “with recent rainfall, (we’re) starting to see mosquitoes, but so far trap numbers do not justify spraying for mosquitoes.”

He said there are 10 mosquito trap sites scattered around the county. Mosquito spraying will start when trap numbers indicate there is a problem. However, the traps are not the only measure used to determine when and where to spray. The county also relies on homeowners to report mosquito problems in their neighborhoods.

If you have a mosquito problem in your neighborhood, call the hotline, he advised. He said when residents report areas with high numbers of mosquitoes, they use those addresses to plot the route for the spray truck.

The spray truck can cover only about 85 miles in one night, he explained. They try to plot a route to cover as many problem areas as possible.