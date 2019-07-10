Regatta brings family fun

OKEECHOBEE – The annual Adam Bryant Minimal Regatta, Okeechobee’s homemade boat races, provided a day of family fun on July 6 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. For a video from the regatta, see the Lake Okeechobee News page on Facebook.



























































































































































































Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com