Regatta brings family fun
OKEECHOBEE – The annual Adam Bryant Minimal Regatta, Okeechobee’s homemade boat races, provided a day of family fun on July 6 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. For a video from the regatta, see the Lake Okeechobee News page on Facebook.
Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken
