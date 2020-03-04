Red, white, and blue ribbons to honor mailman

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Boo H. Mosley

BELLE GLADE — Red, white and blue ribbons on mailboxes in Belle Glade are in memory of mailman Oscar Boatwright. Those promoting the memorial ribbons ask residents to keep the ribbons up for the month of March to show Mr. Boatwright’s family how much he was loved by the community.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Linda Markham

On March 1, Boo H. Mosley posted, “Everyone please share this in Belle Glade! Who would join in with me in tying a red, white and blue ribbon on their mailbox in memory of Oscar, our local mailman, and leaving it there for at least the month of March? I think this will mean a lot to his family to see ribbons on mailboxes throughout Belle Glade.”