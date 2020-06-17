Red Cross responds to mobile home fire in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — On the night of Monday, June 15, local American Red Cross volunteers from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter virtually responded to a mobile home fire on Norhteast 60th Avenue in Okeechobee.

Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say three people were impacted by the blaze, including two children.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Red Cross volunteers have been trained to follow proper safety procedures and protocols to continue serving communities impacted by local disasters, during the coronavirus outbreak. At this time, volunteers are supporting individuals on a virtual basis through phone and the use of video conferencing technology.

The Red Cross’s physical presence may not be the same across the country, but the emergency help we provide will continue, including financial assistance as well as other resource like health and mental health services which may be provided over the phone.

Families in our community, across the country and around the world turn to the Red Cross every day for help because #EmergenciesDontStop. Hospital patients still need lifesaving blood; neighbors still need food, shelter and care after disasters; and military families still need support. Your help is needed to fulfill the urgent needs of our mission today at redcross.org/SouthFlorida.