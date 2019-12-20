Red Cross responds to home fire

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Dec. 20, Florida’s Coast to Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to a home fire on Northwest 192nd Avenue in Okeechobee.

Local Red Cross provided comfort kits and individual client assistance to the individuals affected to meet their immediate needs such as food, clothing and temporary lodging.

On average, 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires every day. That’s why the American Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign in 2014 which aims to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25%.

What people can do:

• Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.

• Visit redcross.org/homefires to find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.

• Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.

• Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting ‘GETEMERGENCY’ to 90999. This all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And the Monster Guard mobile app is specially designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game.