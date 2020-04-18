Red Cross responds to home fire in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Overnight, local American Red Cross volunteers from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter virtually responded to a home fire on US Highway 411 in Okeechobee, Fla.

Red Cross volunteers part of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say six people were impacted by the blaze, including one child.

The Red Cross provided direct client assistance and recovery planning to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Red Cross Volunteers have been trained to follow proper safety procedures and protocols to continue serving communities impacted by local disasters, during the coronavirus outbreak. At this time, volunteers are supporting individuals on a virtual basis through phone and the use of video conferencing technology.