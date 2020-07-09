Red Cross responds to an apartment fire in Belle Glade

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE – An apartment building in the 500 block of Orange Avenue Circle in Belle Glade was damaged by fire on Tuesday.

BELLE GLADE — On July 8, the local American Red Cross volunteers from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter virtually responded to an apartment fire on Southwest 16th Street in Belle Glade.

Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say three people were impacted by the blaze, including one child.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Red Cross volunteers have been trained to follow proper safety procedures and protocols to continue serving communities impacted by local disasters, during the coronavirus outbreak. At this time, volunteers are supporting individuals on a virtual basis through phone and the use of video conferencing technology.

The Red Cross’s physical presence may not be the same across the country, but the emergency help we provide will continue, including financial assistance as well as other resource like health and mental health services which may be provided over the phone.

Families in our community, across the country and around the world turn to the Red Cross every day for help because #EmergenciesDontStop. Hospital patients still need lifesaving blood; neighbors still need food, shelter and care after disasters; and military families still need support. Your help is needed to fulfill the urgent needs of our mission today at redcross.org/SouthFlorida.

What people can do:

• Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.

• Visit redcross.org/homefires to find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.

Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999. This all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And the Monster Guard mobile app is specially designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game.

