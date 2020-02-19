Red Cross responds to a home fire in South Bay

SOUTH BAY — In the early morning hours on Feb. 14, local American Red Cross volunteers from the Palm Beach and Martin Counties Chapter responded to a home fire on Coconut Court in South Bay.

Local Red Cross volunteers on a Disaster Action Team were on scene to help coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say seven people have been impacted by the blaze, including four children.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to meet their disaster-caused needs.

