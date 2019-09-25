Red Cross responds to a home fire in Pahokee

PAHOKEE — Early in the morning on Sept. 25, the Palm Beach and Martin Counties of the American Red Cross responded to a home fire at a duplex on Padgett Circle in Pahokee.

Local Red Cross volunteers on a Disaster Action Team were on site to help coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say two people from both units have been displaced. The Red Cross continues to assess the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Nearly 180 times a day, the Red Cross helps a family affected by a home fire or other disaster. On average, 36 people suffer injuries as a result of home fires every day. That’s why the American Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign in 2014 which aims to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent.

What people can do:

• Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.

• Visit redcross.org/homefires to find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.

• Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.

• Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting ‘GETEMERGENCY’ to 90999. This all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And the Monster Guard mobile app is specially designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game.