Red Cross responds to a home fire in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Monday night, June 29, local American Red Cross volunteers from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter virtually responded to a mobile home fire on U.S. 441 in Okeechobee.

Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say four people were impacted by the blaze, including two children.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Our Village Okeechobee has set up a fundraising account and is accepting clothing donations for the family.



A link to the fundraising account is on the Our Village Okeechobee Facebook page.

Clothing and shoe sizes are:

• Men’s – XL shirt, 34×32 jeans, size 13 shoe;

• Ladies – 2x shirt, 22 pants and size 10.5 shoe;

• Boys – size 5t – shoe size 11.

Donations can be dropped off at Pats Floral, across from Bank of America, 210 N Parrott Avenue between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

About the Red Cross

Red Cross Volunteers have been trained to follow proper safety procedures and protocols to continue serving communities impacted by local disasters, during the coronavirus outbreak. At this time, volunteers are supporting individuals on a virtual basis through phone and the use of video conferencing technology.

The Red Cross’ physical presence may not be the same across the country, but the emergency help we provide will continue, including financial assistance as well as other resource like health and mental health services which may be provided over the phone.

