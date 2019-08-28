Red Cross responds to a home fire in Lakeport

LAKEPORT — On Aug. 28, local American Red Cross volunteers responded to a home fire on Milum Drive in Lakeport.

The team of two Red Cross volunteers helped coordinate emergency aid for the family. Fire officials say six people have been affected by the blaze, including five children. The Red Cross is assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

Red Cross volunteers on the scene were members of the Chapter’s Disaster Action team, a group of specially trained volunteers who respond to the scene of a local disaster when called upon at any time – day or night. Red Cross disaster assistance is free of charge, a gift made possible by donations to the Red Cross.

To make a financial donation to your local Red Cross to help people affected by house fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world, go to redcross.org.

What people can do: People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their homes from fire. They can become a Red Cross volunteer by applying on redcross.org.

Red Cross Apps: People can download the all-inclusive Red Cross Emergency app which combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And there is a special mobile app – Monster Guard – designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game. Users can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.