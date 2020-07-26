Apartment fire in Belle Glade; Firefighters rescue two guinea pigs

BELLE GLADE — At 6:26 a.m. Sunday, July 26, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire on the 600 block of SW 16th Street in Belle Glade.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames from the downstairs unit of an apartment building. Firefighters quickly started a fire attack and were able to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to rescue two guinea pigs from inside the building and bring them out to safety.

American Red Cross volunteers from the Palm Beach & Treasure Coast Chapter virtually responded to the fire.

Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say four people were impacted by the blaze, including two children.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

Red Cross Volunteers have been trained to follow proper safety procedures and protocols to continue serving communities impacted by local disasters, during the coronavirus outbreak. At this time, volunteers are supporting individuals on a virtual basis through phone and the use of video conferencing technology.

The Red Cross’ physical presence may not be the same across the country, but the emergency help we provide will continue, including financial assistance as well as other resource like health and mental health services which may be provided over the phone.

