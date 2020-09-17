Red Cross offers free virtual preparedness classes for families in English and Spanish

WEST PALM BEACH — Every September, the American Red Cross highlights National Preparedness Month in an effort to encourage the community to take steps to prepare for any type of emergency and learn ways they can respond to them. This month, the South Florida Red Cross is offering free, virtual opportunities for older adults, children and their families to learn more about emergencies and what steps they should take to prepare.

These online classes will be offered throughout the month — at no cost — and are available in English and Spanish. Registration is required.

Classes for Older Adults:

• Elder Adult & Home Fire Preparedness

Friday, Sept. 18: 3 to 4:15 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8488

• Elder Adult & Home Fire Preparedness

Monday, Sept. 28: 2 to 3 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8499

Classes for Families:

• Hurricane Preparedness in a COVID-19 Environment (SPANISH)

Monday, Sept. 21: 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8483

• Hurricane Preparedness in a COVID-19 Environment (SPANISH)

Monday, Sept. 21: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8484

• Hurricane Preparedness in a COVID-19 Environment (SPANISH)

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8486

• Hurricane Preparedness in a COVID-19 Environment

Friday, Sept. 25: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8501

Classes for Youth ages 5-12:

• The Pillowcase Project: Hurricane & Tornado Preparedness*

Tuesday, Sept. 22: 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8489

*Presentation for kids ages 8-12.

• Prepare with Pedro*

Thursday, Sept. 24: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8491

*Presentation for kids ages 5-7.

Disasters can occur at a moment’s notice and can force people to leave their homes, even in areas under stay-at-home mandates. By being prepared and having a plan for your family, you can react quickly if a disaster strikes. Keep these basic action steps in mind when preparing: Build a Kit, Make a Plan, and Be Informed. Assemble two kits of emergency supplies (a stay-at-home kit and an evacuation kit) and a one-month supply of prescription medication. Include personal hygiene items, cleaning and disinfectant supplies, and cloth face coverings. Some supplies may be hard to get due to the pandemic, and availability may worsen in a disaster, so start gathering supplies now.

For resources on preparing for an emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit redcross.org/coronavirus.

Additional research findings and resources, including our new Disaster and Emergency Preparedness for Older Adults checklist and booklet, are available at redcross.org/olderadults.

