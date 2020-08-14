Reception to honor Dr. Edwin and Jo Massey will be today at 4:30 p.m.
OKEECHOBEE — A reception will be held at the Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee to honor Dr. Edwin and Mrs. Jo Massey on Friday, Aug. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The community will join with faculty, staff, administration and students in recognizing the Masseys’ contributions to the college and to the region at large at the Okeechobee County Dixon Hendry Campus, Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., Okeechobee.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.