Reception to honor Dr. Edwin and Jo Massey will be today at 4:30 p.m.

OKEECHOBEE — A reception will be held at the Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee to honor Dr. Edwin and Mrs. Jo Massey on Friday, Aug. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The community will join with faculty, staff, administration and students in recognizing the Masseys’ contributions to the college and to the region at large at the Okeechobee County Dixon Hendry Campus, Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., Okeechobee.