Ready-to-eat meat and poultry products recalled

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products containing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated onions that have been recalled by Thomson International Inc., due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

Ready to eat (RTE) meat and poultry items produced by Taylor Farms on July 30 and 31.

• 7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

• 6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

• 41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

• 10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

• 7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl SOUTHWEST SALAD with CHICKEN” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

• 17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26.

The products bear the establishment number “P-34733” or “34733” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container. These products were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas

• RTE meat items produced by Amana Meat Shop and Smokehouse on May 14, 2020, June 2, 18, and 29, 2020 and July 2, 9, 21, 2020:

• 1.25 pound quart jar containing “AMANA MEAT SHOP AND SMOKEHOUSE HAM WATER ADDED IN VINEGAR PICKLE” and lot codes E2620, F0320, F3720, F5420, G0620, G1720 and G3920.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 2357” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were shipped to retail locations in California, Illinois, Iowa, and South Carolina, and were also available for mail orders.

CDC, FDA and public health and regulatory officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to onions produced by Thomson International, Inc. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the FSIS-regulated products produced containing these onions. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with questions can contact Kim Earnshaw or Elizabeth Llanes with Thomson International, Inc., at 661-845-1111.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/