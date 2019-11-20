Read for the record

Nov 20th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — Members of the Iota Omicron Zeta Chapter participated in the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County Read for the Record campaign by reading to students at Belle Glade Elementary School. The Read for the Record brings together millions of people each year in classrooms, libraries, community centers and homes across the United States. This annual campaign was launched over a decade ago to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child, so that all children have the opportunity to enter kindergarten prepared to succeed. This year’s book is “Thank You, Omu!”

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie