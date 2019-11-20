Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — Members of the Iota Omicron Zeta Chapter participated in the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County Read for the Record campaign by reading to students at Belle Glade Elementary School. The Read for the Record brings together millions of people each year in classrooms, libraries, community centers and homes across the United States. This annual campaign was launched over a decade ago to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child, so that all children have the opportunity to enter kindergarten prepared to succeed. This year’s book is “Thank You, Omu!”