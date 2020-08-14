Raulerson’s critical-care director retires

OKEECHOBEE — For 34 years, Raulerson Hospital Critical Care Director Deborah Benitez, RN, has reported to work at the hospital and devoted her time and energy into evidence-based care, advocating for patients, comforting families through difficult situations and mentoring and developing nurses and clinicians.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Registered nurse Deborah Benitez (in yellow) is retiring after 34 years at Raulerson Hospital.

On social media, the hospital shared best wishes: “She led the hospital’s facility though many changes, campaigns and technical advancements and has been a champion for Sepsis Awareness and early patient screening, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Raulerson will truly miss Deb and everything she brings to the table. She has had a remarkable career in nursing, touching countless lives and careers in Okeechobee.”