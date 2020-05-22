Raulerson presents DAISY Award

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — When your hospital celebrates nursing with the DAISY Nursing Award, there is no better time to recognize a winner than on #NationalNursesDay. So Raulerson did just that, in a format modified due to COVID-19. Raulerson is thrilled to announce its second quarter DAISY Nursing Award recipient is Anabelle Coroza from its medical/surgical nursing unit! Anabelle has been part of the Raulerson Hospital family for 20 years and she was nominated to honor her kind, compassionate and helpful attitude toward patients and colleagues. In fact, upon receiving her award, Mrs. Coroza said she dedicates it to all of her colleagues, as they are her inspiration every day! She and her husband, Henry, are both nurses at Raulerson Hospital. While Raulerson was not able to hold its traditional ceremony, Henry was able to see Anabelle presented with the DAISY award as they took their program to the nursing floors and surprised Anabelle! If you would like to nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, you can contact our DAISY coordinator, Rebecca, at 863-824-1337 to learn more.