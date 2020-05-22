Raulerson Hospital announces award winner

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Sheralee Campbell won Raulerson Hospital’s DAISY award for the first quarter!

News from Raulerson Hospital

OKEECHOBEE — Due to an unfortunate omission which Raulerson Hospital deeply regrets, the first quarter DAISY Award winner was not recognized in the newspaper. She is so great and humble that we just now realized this mistake. Sincere apologies to our wonderful first quarter DAISY Award Winner, Sheralee Campbell! Thank you for being so gracious about our human error. You truly are the best. Read more below about who recommended Sheralee for the award and why.

Ms. Campbell is a registered nurse on East Nursing Station. She was nominated by a former patient who was touched by the care she expressed for him during and even after his stay, when he would visit Raulerson Hospital to see other family members who were in our care. Earlier in the day, Sheralee shared more connections with her patients by surprising each of them with a teddy bear to help brighten their spirits on Valentine’s Day.

More than 35 nominations for the DAISY Excellence in Nursing Award were received in the first quarter. The Professional Practice Council continued using their blind voting process to evaluate the top 10 nominees who met the DAISY Nursing Award criteria and ultimately select the winner.

Congratulations to all of the nominees who were finalists for the first quarter 2020 DAISY Nursing Award:

• Outpatient: Laura Geller, Tracy Murray

• ICU: Alyson Dyer, Angela Hazellief

• Med/Surg: Sheralee Campbell, Adan Cortez, Yuleidi Dieguez, Kristine Pagaduan, Kim Rowland, Jadie Underhill

Following the reception, Sheralee was congratulated by her husband and fellow Raulerson Hospital team member, Ramiek.