Ranch Rodeo planned for Saturday; Bass Club selling BBQ lunches on Friday

Bass Club holds fundraiser

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Bass Club will sell BBQ lunches on Friday, July 26, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Brahman Theatre, 1500 S. Parrott Ave. Menu includes pulled pork, beans and another side along with bread for $10. Deliveries are available with a purchase of six or more lunches close to town. Proceeds will cover the cost of an upcoming bass tournament in Tennessee.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, July 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless ribeye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert with music by Saxman from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

VFW 10539 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Big Lake post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441, will host the following events: On Friday, July 26, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by the Logan Brothers from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, July 27, there will be burgers and hotdogs from noon to 4 p.m. with music by Deb & Wes from 2 to 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge holds events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: Hamburger or shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, July 26, at 5 p.m. BBQ chicken or rib dinners will be served on Saturday, July 27, at 5 p.m. Music is by Wayne Purvis. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 28, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Ranch Rodeo planned Saturday, July 27

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association will celebrate the Day of the American Cowboy on Saturday, July 27, with the first Pete Clemons Memorial Ranch Rodeo at the Cattlemen’s Arena on U.S. 441 N. at 7 p.m. Admission is free! Don’t miss it.

VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge will host the following events: A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 28, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by the AMVETS. The VFW Auxiliary will serve a fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and dessert dinner on Wednesday, July 31, at 5 p.m. The post will serve dinner on Friday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked potatoes or french fries, baked sweet potatoes, onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music is by Crystal from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Proceeds benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Berglund benefit set July 27-28

OKEECHOBEE — Benefit barbecues and other fundraising events to assist former Okeechobee The Magazine office manager Patty Berglund are happening every weekend during July at Back to Butch’s Bar, 4870 U.S. 441 S.E. Mrs. Berglund is battling brain cancer. Butch’s bar owner Jeffrey Kennedy invites everyone to come and enjoy great food and fundraising games on July 27 and 28. This will include food, entertainment, raffles and prizes, game play for bar tabs (shuffle board, ring toss and korn hole). A Chinese auction will be held on Sunday, July 28, at Butch’s. There will be a wide array of “staycation” deals, gift certificates from Okeechobee area businesses and many other items, including big-ticket appliances, up for sale in the auction.

Church hosts homecoming

OKEECHOBEE — Northside Baptist Church, 51 N.W. 98th St. in Little Farms, invites you to an “Old Fashioned Homecoming” on Sunday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Joe Bishop will be guest preacher and the Cross Ties Trio will be in concert. Dress your best in 1800s attire and bring goodies to share. For more information, call 863-763-3584.

Main Street Mixer set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street’s July Mixer will be held at Brahma Bull Restaurant and Lounge, 2405 U.S. 441, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

BBQ meet and greet set

OKEECHOBEE — Doctors Clinic Family Health Center is happy to announce its BBQ Meet and Greet on Thursday, Aug. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. at 204 S.E. Park St. There will be BBQ, a raffle at 1 p.m., and an opportunity to meet the team members. Bring in the ad featured in the Wednesday, July 24, paper in exchange for a raffle ticket.

Vacation Bible School set

OKEECHOBEE — New St. Stephen, 1050 N.E. 16th Ave., will host Vacation Bible School on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. All children are welcome!

Back to school expo set

OKEECHOBEE — The Fifth Annual Back to School Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441. If you would like to be a vendor, sponsor or donor, please call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718 or email at lsuarez40@gmail.com. School supplies and clothing will be given away. Local agencies will share valuable information. Parents and guardians must bring an ID with an Okeechobee address and have children in attendance to receive supplies.

Summer concert set

OKEECHOBEE — The Chobee Steelers Steel Drum Band will have its ninth annual Summer Concert on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St. Admission is free.

KOA to host fundraiser

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee KOA will host a fundraiser for musician C.W. Poole, also known as “The Medicine Man” on Saturday, Aug. 3, poolside at the KOA. He has had a severe medical issue recently and needs help. KOA is waiving the campground fee so everyone can attend the day’s festivities, which will start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. There will be live music all day as well as raffles, a cookout/barbecue, a golf tournament, bake sale, ice cream social and drink specials at The Shanty. KOA welcomes donations for the raffle. Volunteers are also needed to help on the day of the event. Anyone who would like to help may contact Marc Hollander via email at mhollander@koa.net.

Health Fair seeks vendors by Aug. 5

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. There will be available space for agencies to host booths throughout the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718. RSVP by Monday, Aug. 5.

Women’s ministry to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Fountain of Life Women’s Ministry will meet on Monday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Fountain of Life Church, 1302 S.W. 32nd St. Bring a friend! For more information, call 863-763-8945.

Aerie to meet for voting

OKEECHOBEE — The FOE 4509, Cypress Hut Eagles, 4701 U.S. 441 S.E., will be hosting the Aerie meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. At this meeting voting will take place on changes to laws brought forth by the By Laws Committee.

School Year Open Houses scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — Open House for the start of the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8. In order to help parents who have children in more than one school within the district, times will be staggered.

• Elementary Schools will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Middle Schools will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee Achievement Academy will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee High School and Freshman Campus will be open from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Sophomores will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• The 2019-2020 school year will begin Monday, Aug. 12.

Aquatic plant task force meets Aug. 8

OKEECHOBEE — The Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Management Interagency Task Force will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8, in Okeechobee at the SFWMD Okeechobee Service Center, 316 N.W. Fifth St., Okeechobee, at 10 a.m.

Behavioral Health Fair set

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Learn about behavioral health services available to children in our community. Lunch provided on a first come, first served basis. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718.

Disaster Recovery Fair set

OKEECHOBEE — Catholic Charities for disaster recovery will hold an outreach event on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Community Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 North. This resource fair and will be aimed to gain clients who are still in need of long-term recovery and home repairs from Hurricane Irma. For information, call 561-215-9498 or email me scoldiron@ccdpb.org.

TFP & OSAC holds meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The public is invited to a Tobacco Free Partnership of Okeechobee County and Okeechobee Substance Abuse Coalition luncheon to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at noon, at Beef O’Brady’s Conference Room, 608 S. Parrott Ave. For information, call 863-801-8277, email CMoyett@QuitDoc.com or visit QuitDoc.com.

Free physicals for competitors

OKEECHOBEE — If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.

BBQ lunch fundraiser set

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Storm Cheer and Dance will sell BBQ pork sandwich lunches on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S. 441 S. Lunches will also include baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a $10 donation. All proceeds go towards the kids competition and uniform fees. Delivery is available when ordering five or more lunches. To order ahead, call 863-697-3211.

Kay Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Street, will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Cheer and Dance open house set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Storm Cheerleading and Dance will hold Open House and Registration on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 128 S.E. Park St. For boys and girls from four to 16 years old. Kids will learn to cheer, tumble, stunts and dance. No experience needed. For information, call 863-697-3211.

Burger and bike event set

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.