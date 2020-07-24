Ramps for Veterans needs volunteers to help build ramps

OKEECHOBEE – Ramps for Veterans will be building a free ramp for a disabled veteran Saturday, July 25, and Wade Hunt, who started the group, is seeking a few volunteers to help. Whether you can swing a hammer, lift and tote supplies or you make a mean sandwich, you are welcome to join in the effort. They will begin at 9 a.m.

Next Saturday, August 1, they will be building another ramp for a veteran in Fort Drum.

Ramps for Veterans came about because of the love Hunt had for his stepfather, a veteran who needed a ramp and could not get one. At the time, Hunt was young, and didn’t know how to build ramps. When he grew up and learned how to build, he decided he did not want any other veterans to go through what his stepfather went through. He figured if he had the ability to help, then he should help.

He began building ramps, completely free of charge for the veterans who needed them. In the beginning, he paid for all the materials himself as well, but now, there are often volunteers who want to help with that.

The materials for the ramp they are building this weekend were supplied by The VFW on 441 South, he said.

If you can help in any way, please call Hunt at 863-634-8800.