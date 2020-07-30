Ramps for Veterans is seeking volunteers

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Bobbi Poole

OKEECHOBEE — Ramps for Veterans spent Saturday, July 25, building a ramp for a disabled veteran. Wade Hunt, who started the group, and several volunteers got together to make life a little easier for veteran Gary Sanford.

Ramps for Veterans came about because of the love Hunt had for his stepfather, a veteran who needed a ramp and could not get one. At the time, Hunt was young, and didn’t know how to build ramps. When he grew up and learned how to build, he decided he did not want any other veterans to go through what his stepfather went through. He figured if he had the ability to help, then he should help.

He began building ramps, completely free of charge, for the veterans who needed them. In the beginning, he paid for all the materials himself as well, but now, there are often volunteers who want to help with that.

Next Saturday, Aug. 1, they will be building another ramp for a veteran in Fort Drum. Whether you can swing a hammer, lift and tote supplies, or you make a mean sandwich, you are welcome to join in the effort. They will begin at 9 a.m.