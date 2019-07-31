Rabid raccoon left at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control

WEST PALM BEACH — A raccoon that later tested positive for rabies was left in a 5-gallon bucket at the front door of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, July 24. The division is urging the person who left the raccoon or anyone who may have information to please contact them; it is important to determine if anyone else has been exposed to the virus and to know which area of the community the raccoon was found in.

Please call 561-233-1200, extension 0 with any information.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

For further information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website:

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html or contact Florida Health Department Palm Beach County, 561-840-4500. Animals exhibiting signs of sickness and aggressive behavior should be reported to Animal Control at 561-233-1200.