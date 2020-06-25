Quantum Foundation invests $2.8 million in county’s health, including COVID-19 relief

Private Palm Beach County grantmaking organization improves access to health-related resources

WEST PALM BEACH — As the coronavirus continues to make its mark throughout Palm Beach County, Quantum Foundation has stepped up with funding to meet the immediate needs of individuals and vulnerable populations impacted by the virus.

Quantum Foundation’s mission is to fund initiatives that improve the health of Palm Beach County residents. In 1998, Quantum Foundation marked its rookie year as one of Palm Beach County’s newest and largest philanthropic organizations with an impressive $7.6 million granted to more than 40 Palm Beach County projects. Just over 20 years later, with assets of approximately $155 million, the organization’s focus remains on keeping Palm Beach County healthy. Their awards to date total more than $145 million and have helped hundreds of local nonprofit organizations. Every dollar the foundation grants continues to stay in the county to benefit local communities.

Quantum made grants each quarter of 2020, with the first cycle of grants totaling upwards of $830,000 and the second round totaling more than $1.3 million. In addition to these scheduled grants, Quantum Foundation stepped up to provide $630,000 in COVID-19 relief.

“The goal is to meet both the ongoing needs of the community, as well as be responsive to emergent needs,” said Eric Kelly, president of Quantum Foundation. “At Quantum Foundation, we believe that health is not simply the absence of illness, but it is a positive state of physical and mental well-being. We aim to fund organizations and initiatives that are work to change trajectories of life outcomes in disinvested communities.”

On March 17, 12 Palm Beach County funders partnered to establish a coordinated COVID-19 relief and recovery application process. Since then, this Disaster Funders Coalition has been helping residents by funding organizations meeting emergency food, shelter, and other basic needs as well as funding technology and resources to coordinate and track services provided.

Quantum Foundation provided funding to 40 nonprofit organizations in the county whose staff, services and clients have been impacted by the disaster. In addition to direct funding, the foundation loosened restrictions on current grants and made new grants as unrestricted as possible.

These funds were above and beyond Quantum’s regularly allocated quarterly grants. Other contributions for quarters one and two include the following:

January – March (Nine grants totaling $834,604)

• Caridad Center – Palm Beach County – $300,000

Caridad will deliver free healthcare to at least 9,800 indigent, uninsured residents of Palm Beach County, providing access to essential health services to a population of adults and children with nowhere else to go, and will engage more than 700 volunteers to deliver 31,000 medical visits.

• Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – West Palm Beach – $35,000

St. Mary’s Accredited Center, with its multidisciplinary team, will provide highly specialized care to 90 individuals with cystic fibrosis.

• FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) – Palm Beach County – $70,000

FLIPANY will expand its Healthy Meals Out of School Program in Palm Beach County by working with six childcare sites to enroll into the federal food program and will increase access to healthy meals for 300 children.

• Holy Ground – Palm Beach County – $109,604

Holy Ground and City House will improve coordination and increase capacities. The funding will also provide housing and trauma-informed care to 19 single mothers and their children.

• Jump for Joi – West Palm Beach – $25,000

Jump for Joi will eliminate barriers to access its programs by providing a safe site and offering services at no cost to 300 participants of the Northwest Community. This project will teach mind-body practices that improve health and wellness outcomes to those who participate.

• Palm Beach County Medical Society – West Palm Beach – $50,000

Palm Beach County Medical Society will increase the workforce ability to address patient needs by providing care coordination training to Community Health Workers (CHWs). This will provide 45 CHWs with 30 hours of training specific to the domains required for Florida CHW certification.

• Pathways to Prosperity – Palm Beach County – $100,000

Pathways to Prosperity will provide education, training, and support to 50 families at or below 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines in the Northend RISE neighborhood and will aid in its transition to above 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

• Trindy Gourmet Foundation – Riviera Beach – $45,000

Trindy Gourmet Foundation will use the funding for its Mental Strength Initiative to help youth and communities of color rethink the stigma of mental and behavioral health issues by providing programs to 100 youth ages 10-18.

• Urban Youth Impact – Palm Beach County – $100,000

Urban Youth Impact will add a new state-of-the-art kitchen and seven new classrooms, which will allow the enrollment of 84 additional youth into their programming.

April – June (Six grants totaling $1,333,800)

• HomeSafe – Palm Beach County – $28,800

HomeSafe will invest in a new electronic health records software to offer virtual health services and medication management to aid underserved populations and provide care for victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

• The Lord’s Place – West Palm Beach – $625,000

The Lord’s Place will provide supportive housing and comprehensive wraparound services to 515 severely disadvantaged households increasing their housing stability, access to health insurance, and proactive health maintenance.

• Neighborhood Renaissance – West Palm Beach – $180,000

Neighborhood Renaissance will develop 34-55 quality affordable homes for low-income households and 1,000-2,000 sq. ft. of neighborhood commercial space for minority-owned businesses; provide financial literacy and small business training for 120 residents; assist 8-10 Lincoln Rd. homeowners to make health/safety improvements and to beautify their homes; and provide leadership training for 6-7 Lincoln Rd. residents to become advocates for neighborhood change resulting in the comprehensive transformation of Coleman Park.

• Northend RISE – West Palm Beach – $175,000

Northend RISE will broaden its work in progress regarding community engagement focused upon the 1,643 families now residing in the historic preservation area, lead a group of 10 residents through strategic planning to identify community priorities for the next 24 months, and conduct 84 one-on-one meetings (virtual as needed) with neighborhood residents.

• Project LIFT – Belle Glade – $125,000

Project LIFT will help 150 at-risk teens from the Belle Glade area replace negative behaviors with improved mental health, improved self-esteem, life skills development, and positive goals for their future through hands-on vocational training and mentoring.

• Vita Nova – West Palm Beach – $200,000

Vita Nova will build upon their previous work and will provide coordinated healthcare and housing services over two years to 300 unduplicated youth, ages 18-24, who have experienced ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences).

Groups funded by Quantum Foundation must meet strict grant criteria and must be classified as tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All grants must benefit the people of Palm Beach County. For information about Quantum Foundation, or to learn about applying for grants, please go online to quantumfnd.org or call 561-832-7497.