Quail Creek Plantation goes up for sale

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Quail Creek Plantation plays host to multiple fundraiser shoots every year.

OKEECHOBEE — Quail Creek Plantation in northern Okeechobee County is up for sale.

The 3,150-acre property hit the market on April 29 for $25 million and is being listed by Illustrated Properties, a member of brokerage The Keyes Family of Companies.

Set amid stately oak hammocks and pine forests, Quail Creek Plantation opened in 2002 as the region’s ultimate multi-disciplinary shot gunning complex offering a 5-stand practice range, two 14-station sporting clay courses covering some 40 shooting positions and seasonal hunts for quail, turkey and pheasant. Located 18 miles west of Fort Pierce, 70 miles south of Orlando and a two-hour drive from Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Quail Creek Plantation has attracted thousands of visitors over the last eight years, hosting major National Sporting Clays Association tournaments, seasonal hunts as well as serving as a smaller venue for local association meetings, including the Citrus Growers Association, National Rifle Association, NFL Alumni, Boy Scouts of America and various chemical and seed companies.

The property has been a favorite throughout the years for couples looking for a venue to tie the knot. Quail Creek sports 10 fully equipped one-bedroom cottages, eight private king-size suites and a two-bedroom house as well as a 9,000-square-foot rustic lodge.

Quail Creek was originally built and owned by the late Whit Hudson, a Fort Lauderdale businessman who passed away in 2018 at the age of 76.