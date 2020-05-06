Quail Creek Plantation goes up for sale

May 6th, 2020 · by · Comments:
Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion
Quail Creek Plantation plays host to multiple fundraiser shoots every year.

OKEECHOBEE — Quail Creek Plantation in northern Okeechobee County is up for sale.

The 3,150-acre property hit the market on April 29 for $25 million and is being listed by Illustrated Properties, a member of brokerage The Keyes Family of Companies.

Set amid stately oak hammocks and pine forests, Quail Creek Plantation opened in 2002 as the region’s ultimate multi-disciplinary shot gunning complex offering a 5-stand practice range, two 14-station sporting clay courses covering some 40 shooting positions and seasonal hunts for quail, turkey and pheasant. Located 18 miles west of Fort Pierce, 70 miles south of Orlando and a two-hour drive from Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Quail Creek Plantation has attracted thousands of visitors over the last eight years, hosting major National Sporting Clays Association tournaments, seasonal hunts as well as serving as a smaller venue for local association meetings, including the Citrus Growers Association, National Rifle Association, NFL Alumni, Boy Scouts of America and various chemical and seed companies.

The property has been a favorite throughout the years for couples looking for a venue to tie the knot. Quail Creek sports 10 fully equipped one-bedroom cottages, eight private king-size suites and a two-bedroom house as well as a 9,000-square-foot rustic lodge.

Quail Creek was originally built and owned by the late Whit Hudson, a Fort Lauderdale businessman who passed away in 2018 at the age of 76.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie