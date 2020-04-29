Publix has first responder hours Publix has designated Thursday evenings, 8-9 p.m., and Friday mornings, 7-8 a.m., as special shopping hours for first responders and hospital staff. This change in hours began April 16 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times.

