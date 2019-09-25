Public urged to attend C-43 Reservoir study

FORT MYERS — The public is invited to provide input and ideas to improving water quality as part of the C-43 Reservoir Project. Members of the public can be a part of this important effort to evaluate water quality opportunities to support the Caloosahatchee Estuary. The C-43 Reservoir will store approximately 170,000 acre-feet of local basin stormwater runoff.

The C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir Water Quality Feasibility Study first public hearing is scheduled Friday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Southwest Florida Community Foundation Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson St., Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

The South Florida Water Management District will hold a series of public meetings culminating in a final feasibility study and presentation in 2020. At the first public meeting on Sept. 27, moderators will discuss the goals and objectives of the study and review pertinent studies and technologies for water quality improvement.