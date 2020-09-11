Public notice of aerial adult mosquito treatments

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over Felda, LaBelle Acres (Case and Evans roads), LaBelle Ranchettes (Alphabet roads), South LaBelle, Caloosa Estates, Caloosa Shores, Double J Acres, Fort Denaud, Fort Denaud Acres, Murray Road and Phillips Road vicinity, north LaBelle, and northwest Hendry County, from Friday, Sept. 11, weather permitting, through Sunday, Sept. 13.

These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.