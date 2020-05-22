Produce to be distributed in Okeechobee Tuesday

OKEECHOBEE – United Against Poverty will return to Okeechobee on Tuesday with food distribution at Our Village, 1703 S.W. Second Ave. in Okeechobee. As with previous visits, cars will line up in the parking lot at the Brahman Theater.

UAP will provide fresh produce for a handling fee to offset the distribution expense.

Mixed boxes of produce will be available for a $10 handling fee. Each box will contain two cucumbers, eight tomatoes, three carrots, two zucchini, two yellow squash, four red potatoes, four sweet potatoes, four onions, four oranges, five apples and four pears.

Distribution will start at 10 a.m. and continue until all 1,000 boxes are gone.

No other items will be offered at this visit.

The produce will be packaged in individual boxes for distribution on Tuesday.

