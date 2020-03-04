Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani

LABELLE — Hendry-Glades Audubon invites all to a free program, “Problems and Prospects for Restoring the Caloosahatchee,” presented by Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani at the Dallas Townsend Agricultural Extension Building, 1085 Pratt Blvd., LaBelle, at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9.

Mr. Cassani’s professional career as an ecologist started in Lee County in 1978 after receiving degrees in biology and fish and wildlife. From 1978 to 2014 he worked as a resource manager for local government, managing waterways of Southwest Florida. He has authored both peer-reviewed scientific publications and popular media sources on resource management, history, water policy and conservation issues. Mr. Cassani is a courtesy faculty member at Florida Gulf Coast University in the Department of Marine and Ecological Sciences with research interests in the areas of exotic species and biodiversity.

In December 2016, he accepted the position of Calusa Waterkeeper, a member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance.

For information about Hendry-Glades Audubon Society, contact Steve Buczynski stephenbuczynski@gmail.com or Margaret England at hgaudubon@gmail.com or 863-517-0202. Visit Hendry-Glades Audubon at hendrygladesaudubon.org, Facebook or Instagram.