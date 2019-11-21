Press conference to be held in Belle Glade to address violence in the community

Nov 21st, 2019 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — Most recently there have been several shootings in the Glades region. There will be a press conference on Friday, Nov. 24, releasing information to the community to help assure the residents that the community is safe and PBSO are working to solve the cases.

The area’s local radio station, Sugar 900, in partnership with the city of Belle Glade and Mayor Steve Wilson, Glades area ministerial Association, guardians of the Glades and PBSO will be in attendance.

When: Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m.
Where: Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard(Behind City of Belle Glade Marquee)

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED AND ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND!

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie