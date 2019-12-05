Pre-Thanksgiving dinner serves the community of Clewiston

CLEWISTON — On Nov. 27, Elder Adolph Lee and First Lady Neta Corbett Lee along with their daughter Kaitlynn, coordinated the New Beginnings Deliverance Holiness Church annual Pre-Thanksgiving dinner. This event is about the mission of giving and for almost 20 years over 120 people in the Clewiston community receive a meal. The Ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. of the BAEZ Zeta Clewiston Chapter was a sponsor and grateful to be a part of this mission as part of the mission of community service. It is important to teach each generation the importance of giving! Thank you Lee Family and New Beginnings Deliverance Holiness Church!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Members of BAEZ Zeta Clewiston Chapter.

Elder Adolph Lee and First Lady Neta Corbett Lee is with daughter Kaitlynn of New Beginnings Deliverances Holiness Church.