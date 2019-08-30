Pre-registration Not Required at Palm Beach County Pet-Friendly Shelter

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control’s pet-friendly shelter will be open for residents who reside in a mandatory evacuation zone, mobile home, or sub-standard housing. The pet-friendly shelter is located in the West Boynton Recreational Center at 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth, FL 33463. Proof of residency is required.

Pre-registration is no longer necessary. Once the pet-friendly shelter opens, guests will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Shelter openings will be announced by the local news and Palm Beach County Emergency Management.

All pets must be accompanied by only one owner, who will stay inside the shelter. All other family members need to stay at the adjacent human shelter at Park Vista High School with the exception of single parents with children. Livestock and reptiles will not be accepted.

Space is limited, so please limit personal belongings to only items that are essential. Please note this is an animal shelter, so barking, meowing and other animal noises are expected.

For more hurricane information for pet owners, click on this link, or visit http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/Hurricane.aspx.