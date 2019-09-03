Post Office suspends mail delivery

SOUTH FLORIDA — Due to Hurricane Dorian, the U.S. Postal Service has announced the temporary suspension of delivery and retail operations in South Florida ZIP Codes beginning with 334 and 349 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Customers from Pompano Beach south through Key West (ZIP Codes beginning with 330, 331, 332, and 333) may continue to conduct business transactions at their local Post Office and will receive regular mail delivery.

USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this temporary suspension.

Postal employees are reminded to call the National Employee Emergency Hotline at 888-363-7462 for updated reporting information.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.