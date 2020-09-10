Police Explorer Program open to area youth

CLEWISTON — Any youth interested in joining the Clewiston Police Explorers are invited to an open meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Clewiston Police Department.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Clewiston Police Explorers experience hands-on experience in the areas of criminal justice and law enforcement.

“The Police Explorer program is designed to provide youth with hands-on experience in the areas of criminal justice and law enforcement. Explorers don’t need to have the desire to become law enforcement officers to join,” the Clewiston Police Department (CPD) wrote in a Facebook post on their official page.

There are two kinds of memberships, an Explorer Club and the Explorer Post. Club participation, is open to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders who have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old but have not completed the eighth grade and are not yet 15 years old. While youth who have graduated the eighth grade and are at least 14 years old, but not older than 21 years old may participate in the Explorer Post. There is no residency requirement.

“The program is designed to give youth hands-on experience into law enforcement. We meet once a week (unless there are other events planned), which allows members to fulfill their other commitments,” the CPD further explained.

If you are interested, or if you have any questions, email: clewistonpoliceexplorers@gmail.com