Playgrounds reopening today, Aug. 27

PALM BEACH COUNTY — All public parks and kids’ playgrounds run by the Palm Beach County Department of Parks and Recreation were reopening Thursday, Aug. 27, according to an announcement made by District 6 County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

BELLE GLADE — Both municipal and county playgrounds have been off-limits to kids because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guardians of the Glades reposted this welcome news for families living in the Glade region that McKinlay represents. “Thank you all for your patience,” she wrote.

However, before taking your children to their favorite pieces of playground equipment, she added: “Please adhere to CDC guidelines, use your hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home!”