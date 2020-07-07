Plane lands on top of Herbert Hoover Dike

GLADES COUNTY – A small plane made an emergency landing on the Herbert Hoover Dike on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, on July 7, at approximately 1:28 p.m., the Glades County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Zachary Bailey, 30, of Vero Beach, who was piloting at 1979 Piper Warrior single engine aircraft.

Bailey advised that while flying over Glades County, the plane suffered mechanical problems and he was forced to make an emergency landing on top of the Herbert Hoover Dike in the area of Dyess Ditch.

He successfully landed the plane with no damage. Both Bailey and his passenger, Mali Rose, 24, also of Vero Beach, were uninjured.