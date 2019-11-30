Pictures from the first day of the XTREME Broncs & Bucking Bulls Championship

These pictures were taken on Nov. 29 during the first day of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s ‘XTREME Broncs’ & Bucking Bulls Championship in Okeechobee.
The competition is scheduled to continue on Nov. 30 at 2:30. Kids Mutton Bustin’ will kick off the event 30 minutes prior to the start time. The champion bronc riders and bull riders will be competing for a $10,000 grand prize.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.
