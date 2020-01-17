Photos sought to decorate new county offices

OKEECHOBEE — What does Okeechobee County mean to you? Okeechobee Property Appraiser Mickey Bandi and Tax Collector Celeste Watford want their new office building to be decorated with images that reflect the community.

Mr. Bandi and Ms. Watford ask community member to submit photos of persons, places and things that represent the Okeechobee community, to be used in a wall collage in the new county building, currently under construction. It will house the property appraiser, tax collector and drivers license offices.

A collage of photos printed on an interior 9-foot by 15-foot wall is envisioned, similar to the method used for the Okeechobee Applebee’s restaurant, explained Mr. Bandi. He said there will be a lot of interior wall space in the new offices so several different groups of photos may be used.

The photos should represent Okeechobee, he said. They can be historic photos, images of the lake, pictures of wildlife … anything and everything that represents Okeechobee.

For good reproduction, images must be high-resolution – at least 300 dpi. Digital images may be emailed to m.bandi@okeechobeepa.com or celestewatford@okeechobeecountytaxcollector.com. Deadline for submission is Jan. 31.

For more information, contact Mr. Bandi via email or at 863-763-3421, or Ms. Watford via email or at 863-763-4422.

