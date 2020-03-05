People of U.S. Sugar support Glades area food bank

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

United States Sugar and its family of growers provide more than 2,500 good-paying American jobs, and its local farmers provide nearly 10 percent of all sugar produced in the United States.

BELLE GLADE — In support of The Glades Initiative’s Glades Area Food Bank, U.S. Sugar is announcing a multi-year partnership that will help the nonprofit expand its food services throughout the Glades region.

The contribution strengthens the operational capacity of the nonprofit’s food services and brings additional food resources to the community. The Glades Area Food Bank utilizes a refrigerated truck and van for picking up food, specialized home delivery service, food pantry access and local drop-offs.

Support from the company began in 2018 and continues through 2021, bringing improvements and new opportunities for reaching even more residents facing hunger in the Glades.

“At its core, U.S. Sugar has always been about growing food and providing resources for our local communities,” said U.S. Sugar Community Relations Manager Brannan Thomas. “We are proud to continue this successful partnership with The Glades Initiative to help feed more families in need.”

“Our Glades Area Food Bank annually provides support to 14 partner agencies in our community that in turn ensure that thousands of families who are food-insecure in the Glades have access to food throughout the year,” said Jose Jesus Zaragoza, director of communications and advancement at The Glades Initiative. “Through U.S. Sugar’s generous support, we are able to expand the program’s reach and serve more local people.”

“The people of U.S. Sugar are an important part of the fabric in the Glades communities,” added Mr. Thomas. “In the Glades, we take care of our own and this partnership with such a wonderful organization is no exception.”