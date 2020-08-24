Pedestrian dies from injuries received in vehicular crash

BELLE GLADE – A pedestrian succumbed to injuries received in vehicular accident on Aug. 20 in Belle Glade.

At approximately 6 a.m., James Moorehead, 48, of Hot Springs N.C., was driving a 2010 Ford F150 truck on 39200 Hooker Highway in Belle Glade.

The truck was traveling west on Hooker Highway in the area of Lakeside Medical Center.

A pedestrian, a 33-year-old Jacksonville man, entered the roadway in the west bound lane and was struck by the truck.

After impact the pedestrian was thrown to the ground in the grass off the roadway and came to a rest under the guard rail.

The pedestrian was transported to Saint Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.