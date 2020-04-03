PBSO warns public about ‘rent assistance’ scam

Apr 3rd, 2020 · by · Comments:

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following scam alert.

BEWARE: There is an impostor calling members of the community and asking for their personal information to help with rent payments.

This is a scam! Never give out your personal information over the phone to anyone claiming to assist with your rent payments.

If you receive a call like this or any other SCAM please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com

Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie