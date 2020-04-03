PBSO warns public about ‘rent assistance’ scam

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following scam alert.

BEWARE: There is an impostor calling members of the community and asking for their personal information to help with rent payments.

This is a scam! Never give out your personal information over the phone to anyone claiming to assist with your rent payments.

If you receive a call like this or any other SCAM please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com