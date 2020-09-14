PBSO deputy loses battle with COVID-19

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/PBSO

PBSO Deputy Angela Chavers

June 1976 – September 2020

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of Deputy Angela Chavers.

Chavers, 44, died, Saturday, Sept. 12, as a result of battling COVID-19.

Chavers began her career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2002. She was assigned to Inmate Management/Corrections Division.

She is survived by her son and niece, who she had legal custody of.

The PBSO requests the public to please keep Deputy Sheriff Angela Chavers’ family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.