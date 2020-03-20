PBSC theatres cancel performances for remainder of the season

LAKE WORTH — The three theatres at Palm Beach State College campuses in Lake Worth, Palm Beach Gardens and Belle Glade are cancelling the remainder of their performances for the season in response to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak and to help keep their patrons, staff and volunteers safe.

Patrons with tickets to any of the scheduled performances have two options to use the value of their ticket purchases:

• Donate the value of their purchase as a tax-deductible contribution to support the future of the College’s theatres

• Request a refund for the value of your purchase.

An email or mail will be sent to all patrons with instructions on how to take advantage of either of these options.

The performances include:

Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center:

Jekalyn Carr (March 14, 2020)

Golden Dragon Acrobats (March 26, 2020)

Duncan Theatre:

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap (March 24, 2020)

Calidore String Quartet (March 25, 2020 in Stage West @ The Duncan)

Fleetwood Mask (March 26, 2020)

Pilobolus (April 3 & 4, 2020)

Eissey Campus Theatre:

LIVE in Central Park Revisited: James Taylor (March 13, 2020)

The theatres appreciate the patience and support of their patrons during this time.

Visit www.palmbeachstate.edu for more updates.