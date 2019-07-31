PBCWUD performing temporary modification to water disinfection process

PALM BEACH COUNTY — In order to maintain compliance with regulatory water quality requirements in the water distribution system, the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department (PBCWUD) began to temporarily modify its water disinfection process between Sunday, July 14, and will run through Saturday, Aug. 3.

The modification will entail the use of free chlorine as opposed to chloramine during the three-week period.

Periodic modifications to the water disinfection process are standard practice and recommended by the Palm Beach County Health Department as a precautionary measure to maintain high water quality in the county’s water distribution system.

Customers served by PBCWUD may notice a slight chlorine taste and odor during this period. These conditions are temporary and will not cause any adverse health effects.

Those who are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine can keep an open container of drinking water in their refrigerators for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as the method of removing free chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals.

Anyone needing more information on this temporary change in the water disinfection process is advised to call PBCWUD at 561-740-4600, option #1.